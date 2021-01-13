Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 12.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 1.03% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $104,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,124,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $219.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

