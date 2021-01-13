STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 29.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,256,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $825,690.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,047.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,726. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.66. STERIS plc has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.