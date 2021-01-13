Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) to Hold

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $182.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPHI. Craig Hallum downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

NASDAQ IPHI opened at $169.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. Inphi has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.59 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Research analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Inphi by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Inphi by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

