Stifel Nicolaus Increases GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $58.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GRWG. BidaskClub upgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 88,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,999. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 959.59 and a beta of 3.10. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 86.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.