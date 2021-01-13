Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.06

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.06 and last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 33189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAY.A. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$513.32 million and a P/E ratio of 28.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

