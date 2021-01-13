Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $63.52 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $141,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,917 shares of company stock worth $17,725,664 in the last ninety days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.33. 78,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,572. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $72.24.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

