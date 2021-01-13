Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Axalta Coating Systems Call Options (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 28,250 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,403% compared to the average daily volume of 1,879 call options.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.44 million. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.