Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,003 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,873% compared to the typical daily volume of 101 call options.

Shares of ASPN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. 99,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,048. The firm has a market cap of $492.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $107,108.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $53,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

