Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Tricida Put Options (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,039 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,002% compared to the average daily volume of 97 put options.

In related news, EVP Robert Mckague purchased 10,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 33.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tricida during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tricida by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCDA shares. BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.52 and a quick ratio of 11.52. Tricida has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $39.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $384.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts expect that Tricida will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

