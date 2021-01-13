Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,211 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned 0.19% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,333,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 21,826.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 369,304 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. 642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,674. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

