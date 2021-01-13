StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 353.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised StoneCastle Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a P/E ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.