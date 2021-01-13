STPAY Reaches Market Cap of $89.37 Million (STP)

STPAY (CURRENCY:STP) traded 56% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, STPAY has traded down 56.3% against the US dollar. STPAY has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and $1,284.00 worth of STPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STPAY token can currently be purchased for about $20.64 or 0.00061631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00041282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00379559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.71 or 0.04254503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

STPAY Profile

STPAY (STP) is a token. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. STPAY’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,437 tokens. The official message board for STPAY is t.me/stpaychannel . STPAY’s official Twitter account is @stashpay . STPAY’s official website is stpay.org

STPAY Token Trading

STPAY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

