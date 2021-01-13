Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.47 ($91.14).

SAX opened at €72.55 ($85.35) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 59.47. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

