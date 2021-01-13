Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 462,046 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, hitting $243.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,888. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.71. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

