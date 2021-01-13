Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 503.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SSUMY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,159. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

