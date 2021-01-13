Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 503.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of SSUMY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,159. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.
Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
About Sumitomo
Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.
Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.