Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Update

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMMT shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

SMMT stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,873.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Jonathan Powell sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $47,884.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,415.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 54,656 shares of company stock valued at $238,578 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,478,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

