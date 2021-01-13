Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.50. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

Summit Wireless Technologies stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.