SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised SunCoke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 268.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

