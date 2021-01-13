SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading Up 9.1%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) was up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 775,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,025,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 378,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

