SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading Up 9.1%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) was up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 775,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,025,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $515.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 378,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.
About SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
