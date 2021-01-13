Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SNMCY remained flat at $$7.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. Suncorp Group has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $9.21.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
