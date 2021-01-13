SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Shares of SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.11. SunHydrogen shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 73,339,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.

About SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR)

SunHydrogen, Inc develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.