Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SURVF opened at $1.10 on Monday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 60.8% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.