Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SURVF opened at $1.10 on Monday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
