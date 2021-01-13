Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.14

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 5194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,173,391.11. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,123.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,110. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.