Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.25

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $934.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04.

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter. Suruga Bank had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 21.55%.

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

