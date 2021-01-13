SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for CONMED in a report released on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of CNMD opened at $116.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $118.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,921.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $150,000.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $264,764.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,375.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $1,038,531.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

