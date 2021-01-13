Swarm Trading Down 16.1% This Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Swarm has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $853.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00043409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00382314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00040931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.86 or 0.04169360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SWM is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars.

