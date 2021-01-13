Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, an increase of 149.1% from the December 15th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 293.9 days.
OTCMKTS:SWMAF remained flat at $$76.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 9,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $83.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.