SwftCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.17 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. SwftCoin has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00042758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.44 or 0.00376817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.51 or 0.04184739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

