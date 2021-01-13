SwftCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.30 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00041754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00384417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.54 or 0.04232959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

