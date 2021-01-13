Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Short Interest Update

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,200 shares, a growth of 195.0% from the December 15th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,516.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

SYDDF remained flat at $$5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. Sydney Airport has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.95.

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

