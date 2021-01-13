Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 24,551 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 963.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,551 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises 2.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Boeing by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $426,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. 140166 increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.75.

BA stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.34. The company had a trading volume of 341,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,399,143. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.92 and a 200 day moving average of $183.09. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

