Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 560 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.18.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.07. The company had a trading volume of 124,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,189. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

