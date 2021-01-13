Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 75 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.75.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $364.31. 38,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,038. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $387.94. The firm has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

