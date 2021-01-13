Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after acquiring an additional 696,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of American Tower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,460,000 after purchasing an additional 329,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,877,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,704,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,800,000 after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.06. The company had a trading volume of 64,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,963. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.05 and a 200 day moving average of $241.91. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.