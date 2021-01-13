Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $242.43. 36,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,742. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $244.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

