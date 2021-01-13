Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Autodesk by 190.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.04.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $314.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $320.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.07 and its 200-day moving average is $253.77.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

