Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 126 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,061. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.99 and a 200 day moving average of $216.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of -222.58 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

