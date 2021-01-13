Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 257 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after buying an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,840,000 after buying an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.43. 990,635 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.27. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

