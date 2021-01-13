Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.52

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.52 and last traded at $74.43, with a volume of 3378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43.
In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,242,420 shares of company stock valued at $198,800,919. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 282.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after buying an additional 691,519 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $33,313,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $30,047,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,974.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after buying an additional 463,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 971.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after buying an additional 364,639 shares in the last quarter.
About Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.