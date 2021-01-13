Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.52

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.52 and last traded at $74.43, with a volume of 3378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,242,420 shares of company stock valued at $198,800,919. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 282.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after buying an additional 691,519 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $33,313,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $30,047,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,974.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after buying an additional 463,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 971.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after buying an additional 364,639 shares in the last quarter.

About Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.