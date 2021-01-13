Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.09-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.125-5.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.33-3.46 EPS.

SYNH stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYNH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.07.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $399,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,242,420 shares of company stock worth $198,800,919. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.