SynLev (SYN) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One SynLev token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular exchanges. SynLev has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $380,421.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SynLev has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00029492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00108013 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00063170 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00240217 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000668 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,726.56 or 0.87677139 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com

SynLev Token Trading

SynLev can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

