Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Update

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SYBX stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.12.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

