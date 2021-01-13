Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Chardan Capital

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 316.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $83.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.12. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter worth $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synlogic by 54.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.