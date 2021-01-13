Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce $11.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.56 billion. Sysco reported sales of $15.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $51.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.97 billion to $52.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $59.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.79 billion to $59.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 40.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 206.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

