SysGroup plc (SYS.L) (LON:SYS) Trading 5.1% Higher

SysGroup plc (SYS.L) (LON:SYS)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.30 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54). 84,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 45,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.50 million and a PE ratio of 56.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.91.

About SysGroup plc (SYS.L) (LON:SYS)

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SysGroup plc (SYS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SysGroup plc (SYS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.