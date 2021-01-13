TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $77.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.13.

TAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.51. 2,584,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,373. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,557.56 and a beta of 0.15. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.30.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

