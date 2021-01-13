Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $8.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. 1,502,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

