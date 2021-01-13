Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 2,058,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,245,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of analysts have commented on SKT shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.31 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 128.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 58,577 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

