Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Tanzanian Gold worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the third quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 2,012.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 490,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 467,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Tanzanian Gold stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

