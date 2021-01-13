Tap Price Tops $0.0067 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 90.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Tap has traded down 89.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $8.30 million and $24,361.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00405472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.85 or 0.04330092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.